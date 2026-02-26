Valpo Meteorology Students Present Research at American Meteorological Society National Conference

From left to right: Valparaiso University meteorology students Zoe Barajaz ’26, Kelsey Grimme ’27, and Ethan Palmisano ’28 with their research advisor, Professor Christopher Phillips, Ph.D., at the 2026 American Meteorological Society Annual Meeting.

It’s something very few undergraduate meteorology students get the opportunity to do: not only present to some of the nation’s top meteorological scientists and professionals, but also share something brand new to the field – your own research.

In January, this unique milestone was lived out by three Valparaiso University meteorology students at the 2026 American Meteorological Society (AMS) Annual Meeting in Houston. Zoe Barajaz ’26, Kelsey Grimme ’27, and Ethan Palmisano ’28 each had research projects accepted to present at this year’s conference. It’s a recognition that Professor Christopher Phillips, Ph.D., visiting assistant professor in meteorology, says reflects the quality of Valpo’s meteorology program. “The students at Valpo are some of the best I’ve ever seen,” he says.

Professor Phillips joined Valpo in 2024, with previous work with NASA and degrees in atmospheric sciences and meteorology from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Since coming to Valpo, he’s eagerly embraced his new role as a faculty mentor, advising Zoe, Kelsey, and Ethan on their research projects – which were each funded by Valparaiso University Guild undergraduate research grants. While still being relatively new to the Valpo community, Professor Phillips says he can already see the caliber of the students here. “It’s fairly common for undergraduates to go to the [AMS] conference – Valpo’s been sending them for years – but it’s much rarer for undergraduates to be presenting at the conference,” he says.

Using Machine Learning to Improve Weather Forecasting

One Valpo student who presented research, Ethan, used machine learning to analyze the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center’s daily severe thunderstorm outlooks. The goal was to identify weather patterns that produce more difficult forecasts and provide insights to forecasters on areas for further study to improve accuracy – an effort that could save lives by enhancing severe weather alerts.

“I’m especially excited to have this opportunity while only being a sophomore,” Ethan shares. “I absolutely recommend taking advantage of the electives offered in the meteorology program. Three semesters ago, I was just beginning my college journey. By taking advantage of meteorology electives, I’ve been able to quickly broaden my skills, such as via coding classes.”

Ethan also credits personalized support from professors across Valpo as key to his research success. “I was in frequent communication with Professor Phillips, and other faculty members, like Professor Nick Rosasco [M.S., D.Sc.,] from computer science, helped my research project to thrive,” Ethan says. “It’s easy to build new relationships with professors [at Valpo], and I think that’s a huge plus.”

The mentorship Ethan received shined brightly on stage. He was selected to give a 10-minute presentation on his findings for a section of experts at the AMS conference – an audience that included scientists and professors from around the country.

Understanding Global Weather Impacts from Climate Change

Zoe, a senior meteorology student, collaborated with Professor Phillips on a project to examine long-term trends in the planetary boundary layer – the lowest part of the atmosphere. Using statistical models, Zoe and Professor Phillips analyzed international weather data from radiosondes, or weather balloons, to look at temperature, moisture, and the height of this atmospheric layer over a 20-year period. The research goal was to understand trends over time that have an effect on weather and our day-to-day lives.

Her work was spotlighted at the AMS annual meeting in a poster presentation. As she prepares to graduate, she says personalized support is one of the Valpo meteorology program’s greatest strengths.

“The best thing about the meteorology program at Valpo is how personal of an experience it is,” Zoe shares. “All the professors get to know who you are and what your passions and goals are, and they help guide you to opportunities that are best suited for those things.”

Exploring How the Appalachian Mountains Influence Severe Weather

Kelsey, a junior meteorology student, focused her research on how the Appalachian Mountains impact severe weather in the eastern United States. Her project involved software used by professional meteorologists: the Weather Research and Forecasting Model (WRF). Kelsey used this technology to simulate specific storms both with and without the mountains using historical data, which she then analyzed to understand key differences that could be attributed to the mountain terrain.

Working on this project at Valpo has inspired Kelsey to pursue graduate studies – and a possible career in research. “I really enjoy talking about research that I do,” she says. “Presenting is also a great networking opportunity that I’m hoping will help me out when I apply for graduate school next year.”

For all three of these students, the unique experience of participating in undergraduate research at Valpo helps open the door to future opportunities. They will now be writing papers for publication in meteorological journals, continuing to receive guidance from Professor Phillips. “Each of these projects could be a master’s thesis,” Professor Phillips says “It is a testament to the strength of not only these three specific students, but to the strength of the University as a whole that I’ve been able to give them this level of work.”

