Powering Up a Bright Future: Valpo Student Earns Nuclear Regulatory Commission Internship

All statements in this article solely reflect the views of Lucas Opiola and Valparaiso University and do not represent the Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Lucas Opiola ’27, an electrical engineering and physics double-major from St. John, IN, came to Valpo for its welcoming campus, the nationally recognized engineering program, and the connection he was able to make with his future professors. While his primary goal was to prepare for a career, his curiosity and drive to understand how the world works at the fundamental level led him to pursue physics as well as engineering. That curiosity has helped him secure an internship with the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

“Nuclear energy is a passion I’ve had since I was pretty young, so I figured there would be no better place to apply than with the regulator, the federal government,” Opiola said.

Valpo houses an on-campus nuclear physics lab in the Neils Science Center, which serves students specializing in nuclear science as part of the bachelor of science in physics program. That facility requires regular inspection by the NRC, and Opiola’s professors were happy to help him connect with the assigned inspector.

“I was able to get onto a phone call with her and ask her a million questions about the NRC,” Opiola said. “Now I’m a student intern here in the NRC’s office of nuclear reactor regulation in the Division of Engineering, Instrumentation, and Controls Branch.”

In his role, Opiola supports the tracking of rules and licenses for reactors, which must apply to renew their operating licenses after their initial 40 years of operation and then every 20 years thereafter. Opiola’s team specifically deals with physical instrumentation on the control side of reactor operations, including gauges, indicators, and other devices used to take critical readings.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of my work here,” he said. “I know that I’m directly contributing to helping find solutions to challenges and tasks that we’re working on. I feel like I’m really making a positive impact here and making a difference even just as an intern.”

At Valpo, students are encouraged to grow as people as well as professionals, developing their soft skills and ability to work within diverse teams and communities. It’s a philosophy that has helped Opiola make the most of his opportunity at the NRC.

“The most important things I’ve learned at Valpo aren’t really the technical skills,” Opiola said. “Those are important, of course, and I still use them in my work, but the most important thing I’ve brought into this environment has been my communication skills and my people skills.”

In addition to the NRC internship, Opiola has also interned at the Los Alamos Neutron Science Center and worked as a summer student researcher with the Valpo physics and astronomy department.

“Each experience was invaluable, and was a great compliment to what I learned in the classroom,” Opiola said. “They really solidified the topics I was learning in my electrical engineering and physics courses, and it was amazing to see some of these concepts in real-world settings.”

Opiola’s internship is just one example of the meaningful opportunities Valpo students are pursuing this summer. From conducting groundbreaking research and gaining hands-on industry experience to serving communities and making a difference through their passions, students across the University are putting their education into action. To explore more student stories and see how Valpo is building lives for good, visit valpo.edu/stories.