Valparaiso University Tapped to Research International Space Station Fungus Issue

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have found an unwanted stowaway in the form of Candida Albicans — a common fungus that can become a serious infection risk. This summer, Valparaiso University researchers are working with alumni and one local high school student to investigate how the environment of the ISS impacts the fungus and how it may be forming resistance to common drugs. The project is funded by the Indiana Space Grant Consortium.

This summer’s research focuses on placing samples of the fungus in simulated microgravity for periods of two weeks, testing their genetic code for new adaptations, and then measuring any change in their resistance to common antifungal drugs. If the current microgravity and genetic testing yields results, that range will be broadened even further as Professor Bouyer brings in more faculty with experience in more types of advanced experimentation to ensure the genetic changes being observed are relevant to the fungus’s antimicrobial resistance.

Kate Huang is a Munster High School incoming senior with aspirations of pursuing a career in medicine. She independently reached out to Professor Patrice Bouyer, Ph.D., associate professor of biology and faculty member in charge of the project, seeking an opportunity to join in a summer research initiative. While he had not considered recruiting high school students prior to Huang’s request, the idea has opened up exciting possibilities for future Valpo projects.

“This could be a way to reach out and interact with high school students,” Professor Bouyer said. “This is what’s great about it. Suddenly you have a new path to bring students on to campus.”

“The first day I came here, I felt incredibly welcomed and it feels like a home,” Huang said. “I would definitely recommend this for other high school students.”

Bri McFerson ’27 wants to build her experience working in medical laboratories before enrolling in medical school. For her and her fellow researchers, this project had included work with equipment like a clinostat, which simulates low gravity for biological samples, and a NanoDrop, which measures the concentration and purity of DNA, RNA and proteins. They’ve also gained valuable experience with facilitating Kirby-Bauer assays to test the effectiveness of antimicrobial drugs, and poly chain reaction testing — the same kind of technique used by crime scene forensics to identify DNA and RNA.

Biology major and recent alumna Jessica Lumakovska ’26 has come back to campus to focus on the genetic testing component of the experiments. Lumakovska chose to remain at Valpo as a scientific researcher after graduation to sharpen her research skills and understanding of how microorganisms behave in unique environments before applying to medical school.

“This research will help prepare me for a future career in medicine by displaying the importance of research in advancing patient care and improving health outcomes,” Lumakovska said.

Valparaiso University’s Candida Albicans research is now in its seventh year, and has included a diverse range of students from campus and beyond, including Ivy Tech Community College, statistics majors from the math department, and physician assistant students from the College of Nursing and Health Professions. The work has led to seven students earning authorship in a professionally published paper, and a second paper has recently been submitted to the Proceedings Indiana Academy of Science.