Returning Alumna Elizabeth McFalls ’23, ’26 DNP, Champions the Next Generation of Valpo Nurses

Sometimes the most meaningful journeys begin with the courage to step back onto a path once left behind. For Elizabeth McFalls ‘23, ’26 DNP, that courage led her to Valparaiso University in the fall of 2021 as a determined mother of three with 15 years of healthcare experience and an unshakeable belief that it’s never too late to pursue your calling. Today, as she approaches graduation from the doctor of nurse practice (DNP) program next year, Elizabeth is transforming her own career trajectory – as well as future Valpo nurses – by lending her light as a clinical instructor!

Elizabeth’s healthcare experience began organically, starting with emergency medical technician (EMT) certification and evolving into a 15-year career at a medical practice in her nearby hometown of DeMotte, Indiana. What started as taking patients’ vital signs and performing EKGs gradually expanded into numerous responsibilities, giving her a deep, multifaceted understanding of patient care. Throughout those years, the physician with whom she worked alongside saw something special in her dedication and encouraged her to pursue nursing. “He’d ask me, Why haven’t you tried to move forward?’ You can do it.” Elizabeth recalls. “I’m unsure, ‘I don’t know – kids, life, you just keep going. Change is hard’”. This time, however, something was different; she prayed and felt that if God made a way, she would follow.

As a full-time student, wife, and mother of three children, that’s just what she did. Elizabeth initially enrolled in Valpo’s traditional nursing program, concerned about taking on the workload from a collegiate nursing program. After completing her first year, with her husband’s encouragement, she made the bold decision to accelerate her studies. “By the spring of 2022, I decided to accelerate,” Elizabeth explains. “I had talked to my advisor, talked to a couple of professors and students who’d already accelerated, and decided the program was a good fit for me.”

Riding that wave of motivation, Elizabeth graduated a full year early in 2023. She immediately applied for the fall DNP program, driven by her passion for preventative medicine and patient education. “After seeing patients in the hospital, I really felt my heart pull towards outpatient care and patient education, making sure patients clearly understood their care plan and their diagnosis,” she reflects.

Elizabeth credits her positive experience here at Valpo with the collaborative and supportive environment that the College of Nursing and Health Professions fosters. “I really like that it’s a non-competitive program, so my success is not determined by someone else’s failure,” Elizabeth emphasizes. “I also want to help my classmates succeed. That community spirit was my number one reason for choosing Valpo. All of the professors are open for communication and give great feedback. You feel like your achievements are important to them, and they just want to see you succeed.”

Elizabeth’s rich professional background proved to be an asset in the classroom, where she naturally gravitated toward helping her younger classmates connect theoretical concepts to real-world applications. This mentoring instinct led to her current role as a clinical instructor (because why stop at being a student, wife, and mother?), teaching sophomore-level nursing and medical-surgical courses. “I try to connect the dots for students because I know that those experiences just aren’t there yet, but this is going to be foundational to who they become,” Elizabeth explains about her teaching philosophy.

Outside of her typical nursing courses, Elizabeth’s most inspiring class was an advanced theology course on religion and healthcare in ancient times. The class, taught by Susan Holman and featuring visits from professors from other universities, had a profound impact on her perspective on the historical foundations of healthcare. “It was one of those connections for me in undergrad that created a moment that felt like, ‘Wow, I’m made for bigger things,’” Elizabeth recalls. “It was just phenomenal to find out how healthcare originated and what these early philosophies entailed.”

Beyond her academic pursuits, Elizabeth serves as vice president of the East Porter County School Board, demonstrating her commitment to education at multiple levels. She also maintains the demanding schedule of a mother to three children, including a 17-year-old who will graduate high school the same year Elizabeth completes her DNP.

Looking toward graduation in 2026, Elizabeth plans to pursue a career in internal medicine with a focus on chronic conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, drawn to the long-term patient relationships that define primary care. She’s committed to continuing her teaching role part-time, viewing it as essential to strengthening her profession.

Elizabeth’s advice to other non-traditional students considering nursing resonates with authenticity: “It’s completely doable. Set goals, but be realistic about them. Time management was my biggest asset. If you have kids, it’s good to show them what you’re capable of.”

Her journey exemplifies the power of Valparaiso University’s nursing programs and the strength of faculty mentorship within the nursing department. For prospective students weighing whether to pursue their nursing dreams, Elizabeth’s story offers both inspiration and proof that it’s never too late to reach for the stars. Learn more about our College of Nursing and Health Professions and doctor of nursing practice and take your first step to a brighter future for all.