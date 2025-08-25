 Skip to main content
AI Assistant
Apply
Visit
Give

Latest From Valpo

Two young men smile while carrying a large cardboard box outdoors on a green lawn, showcasing Valparaiso University’s sustainability efforts.
Valparaiso University Sustainability Efforts Celebrate Successes While Looking Ahead
Image: Returning Alumna Elizabeth McFalls ’23, ’26 DNP, Champions the Next Generation of Valpo Nurses
Returning Alumna Elizabeth McFalls ’23, ’26 DNP, Champions the Next Generation of Valpo Nurses
Image: Valparaiso University Strengthens Ties with Chicago Institutions
Valparaiso University Strengthens Ties with Chicago Institutions
A Valparaiso University student plays disc golf on the Valpo campus course.
Valparaiso University Launches Premier-Level Club Sport Programs
Image: Valparaiso University Fall Semester Performances, Concerts and Shows
Valparaiso University Fall Semester Performances, Concerts and Shows
Image: Valparaiso University Graduate Awarded Fulbright Grant
Valparaiso University Graduate Awarded Fulbright Grant
Image: Six Things to Do When Applying for Graduate School
Six Things to Do When Applying for Graduate School
Image: Valparaiso University College of Business Continues AACSB Accreditation
Valparaiso University College of Business Continues AACSB Accreditation
Valpo Stories

Valparaiso University Sustainability Efforts Celebrate Successes While Looking Ahead

Two young men smile while carrying a large cardboard box outdoors on a green lawn, showcasing Valparaiso University’s sustainability efforts.

Featured Image Caption

Two Valpo football players in brown uniforms run on a field, one carrying a football, during a daytime game at Valparaiso University.

As a new school year gets ready to begin, sustainability efforts at Valparaiso University will continue to help students, faculty, staff and the community be responsible stewards of the planet and the environment. Summer projects, plans for the start of the school year, and initiatives to make campus events green will all play key roles in helping the University achieve sustainability goals.

The University was named the winner of the Race to Zero Waste’s 2025 Game Day Basketball category for 2025 thanks to the “Green Games” program, where volunteers help spectators at football and basketball games dispose of their garbage and separate recyclable materials. Volunteers will continue the Green Game program at every home football game of the 2025 season, starting with Saturday, Aug. 30th’s contest against Virginia Lynchburg. 

In addition to taking first place in the Game Day Basketball category, Valparaiso University ranked in the top 30 schools in per-capita recycling, as well as number 39 in waste diversion, which increased from 26% to 32% from the previous year. 

Other initiatives continuing into the new school year include: 

  • New LED lighting in the Harre Union.
  • Expanding the composting program to reduce campus food waste.
  • Assistance with move-in day to divert waste from garbage and into recycling. 
  • Making outdoor events during Welcome Week zero waste with all-compostable material and volunteer assistance in sorting waste. 
Two young men smile while carrying a large cardboard box outdoors on a green lawn, showcasing Valparaiso University’s sustainability efforts.

Sustainability has been part of Valparaiso University’s overall service initiatives described in its five-year plan Uplift Valpo: Our Beacon for the Journey Forward. For more information on the University’s previous sustainability efforts, see one of our previous stories here. If you have any questions, comments, or suggestions relating to campus sustainability, please email .

Previous Post

Returning Alumna Elizabeth McFalls ’23, ’26 DNP, Champions the Next Generation of Valpo Nurses

Media Contacts

For media inquires, please contact the Office of the President.

Office of the President

219.464.5115

Heritage Hall, 510 Freeman Street
Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, IN 46383