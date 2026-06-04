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Valparaiso University Announces Loren Chandler as Vice President for Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer

Smiling older man with gray hair, glasses, and a brown suit against a plain dark background, representing the Chief Financial Officer at Valparaiso University.

The Rev. Brian Konkol, Ph.D., the 20th President of Valparaiso University, today announced the appointment of Loren Chandler as vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer, effective June 22, 2026.

Chandler brings decades of executive leadership experience across complex, mission-driven organizations, with proven expertise in financial stewardship, strategic planning, operational leadership, and collaborative governance. Most recently, Chandler served as chief operations and finance officer for The Catholic Health Association of the United States, which represents the Catholic health ministry, the largest group of non-profit health care providers in the nation, where he provided financial and operational leadership in service to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare ministries across the country.

“Loren Chandler is an outstanding professional and remarkable person, which makes him the right person to serve our campus community during this important time in our history”, said Rev. Konkol. “I thank God for his faithful appreciation of Lutheran institutions, as well as his personal commitment to care for others, and I am left confident that he will help us all to flourish far into the future.”

Throughout his career, Loren Chandler has guided healthcare systems and nonprofit organizations through periods of strategic growth, operational transformation, and long-range planning. He is widely respected for fostering organizational cultures grounded in accountability, transparency, and institutional sustainability.

Prior to his role with the Catholic Health Association of the United States, Chandler served in executive leadership positions with Sinai Health System in Chicago and Methodist Hospitals in Indiana. His accomplishments include leading major financial turnaround initiatives, strengthening long-term financial capacity, modernizing operations, and advancing organizational performance across large and complex institutions.

Chandler holds a master of business administration from the University of Texas Permian Basin and a bachelor of arts in business administration, accounting, and finance from the College of Idaho. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and has been recognized throughout his career for excellence in financial leadership and organizational stewardship.

The Search Committee, which was assisted by Dr. Pamela Balch and Academic Search, was chaired by Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Eric Johnson and included the following participants:

  • LeAnn Hughes, Senior Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing
  • Ryan Blevins, Dean of Students
  • Matthew Luth, Dean of the College of Business
  • Jennifer Zatarski, Controller
  • Jennifer Winquist, Professor of Psychology
  • Bruce Laning, Member of the Valparaiso University Board of Directors & Managing Director of Wealthspire Advisors
  • Dale Clapp, Community Partner & Executive Director of Community Banking at First Merchants Bank

“Valparaiso University’s mission, values, and sense of community deeply resonate with me,” Chandler said. “I am honored to join the Valpo community and look forward to partnering with faculty, staff, students, and University leadership to help strengthen and sustain a strong financial position for the institution’s future.”

Beginning June 22, Chandler will work closely with Interim Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer MaryFrances McCourt to ensure a thoughtful and seamless leadership transition.

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Two scientists in lab coats discuss research in a bright laboratory, highlighting the importance of professional growth and the opportunity to find a mentor in such an inspiring environment.

How to Find a Mentor in Graduate School: A Practical Guide for Professional Growth

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