The Human Impact of Restoring Nature: Valparaiso University Researchers Assess Land Revitalization Efforts

Researchers from Valparaiso University have been named one of just seven teams across the nation to receive a grant from the Renewable Natural Resources Foundation (RNRF). The funding will support environmental research at an agricultural site east of Chesterton, Indiana, where restoration efforts are currently underway. Their goal is to find out how much human restoration efforts impact the environment, and what techniques produce the most eco-friendly results — impacting environmental efforts across the Region.

“As we modify what we’re using land for, whether we’re using it for farming or we’re restoring the native landscapes, that changes the very local climate,” Christopher Phillips, Ph.D., visiting assistant professor of meteorology, said. “Getting this data helps us strategize with what type of intervention is best to promote sustainability.”

Katelyn Barber, Ph.D., assistant professor in the department of geography, meteorology and environmental science is leading the project alongside Professor Phillips, and Jon-Paul McCool, Ph.D., associate professor of geography, in partnership with the Shirley Hines Land Trust. The $50,000 grant will be allocated toward equipment, the Shirley Hines Land Trust internship program, and supporting Valpo students and a staff meteorologist.

To gather the required data, the team will install soil sensors at multiple levels to measure changes in temperature and conductivity. Shallow groundwater monitoring wells will be installed to test for nitrates and other water quality indicators and two ten-meter tall atmospheric towers with instruments will measure wind and other atmospheric conditions. All of these factors can be influenced by human activity, even if it’s at the very local level, and a better understanding of that human impact will have an effect on how the community approaches responsible environmental stewardship.

“When we’ve got environmental concerns, restoration can be a solution, but it can be challenging to know exactly how effective certain restorations are likely to be,” said Professor McCool. “This will allow us to better decide when restoration is the most effective solution and when it might not be the most effective solution.”

In addition to the research itself, the project will be the catalyst for collaboration between Valparaiso University and community partners working towards a more ecologically sustainable region.

“The intent is to showcase to the community not only what our research accomplishes, but also how this act of restoration might be a societal benefit,” Professor Barber said. “I’m most excited to have more data to create the story of what is happening with Northwest Indiana pollution.”

The project’s current focus is on acquiring and installing the necessary equipment for data collection. Select Valparaiso University students will join in the fall and get the opportunity to participate in hands-on data analysis and field research. The grant also includes funding to support future research publication, and may provide students with the opportunity to present their findings at conferences.

The RNRF grant is just one example of Valparaiso University’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. Professor Barber is participating in the Department of Energy Visiting Faculty Program investigating the nature of a local ozone spike. Additionally, the Princeton Review recently placed Valparaiso University on its list of Top Green Colleges for 2026.