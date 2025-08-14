Valparaiso University College of Business Continues AACSB Accreditation

Valparaiso University’s College of Business has completed the five-year cycle to renew its accreditation with the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). The accreditation shows that the College of Business is dedicated to holding itself accountable for continuous improvement through an ongoing commitment to strategic planning, leaner success, and societal impact.
This process has helped to highlight some of the things that make an education from
the College of Business at Valparaiso University unique among its competitors.
“The accreditation process is really about continuous improvement, making your
programs and college better year over year,” said Matt Luth, Ph.D., acting dean and
associate professor of management. “In the past few years, we have completed over
$200,000 in classroom and technology improvements to Urschel Hall, launched a
career readiness program for all students in the College, and started a Day of Service
event for all College of Business faculty, staff, and students.”
The College of Business addressed the strategic planning and learner success
requirements through continual student and self-assessment, and a 50-page
continuous improvement report submitted to the AACSB. The College meets the
societal impact requirement by getting students involved in the local community
through project-based learning where students work with local businesses and
nonprofit organizations, as well as the annual Day of Service hosted by the College.
Receiving accreditation is just one of the recent ways the College of Business and its
students have demonstrated excellence in the field. Earlier this year, the College was
named the Best MBA Program in the Region for 2025 by Northwest Indiana
Business Magazine, and this summer, three students demonstrated the value of their
education by being named Microsoft Office Suite champions for the state of Indiana.
“Valparaiso University has prepared me for both my professional and collegiate life
in the world of business and beyond,” said Olivia Perlick ’27, a business management
major and student liaison for the AACSB team. “I truly appreciate the fact we are
taught how to produce good work and talent in the world, and if we do that, the
profit will naturally come.”
Valparaiso University first received AACSB accreditation in 1993, and has retained
that status for over 30 years since. For more information on the College of Business,
visit their website at valpo.edu/business.