Six Things to Do When Applying for Graduate School

Applying to a graduate program represents a significant step in your academic and professional journey. Whether you’re a current undergraduate student eager to continue your educational momentum or a professional ready to shine by advancing your career, Valparaiso University offers programs designed to help you reach those goals. Here’s how to approach your graduate studies application with confidence.

How Many Graduate Programs (or Schools) Should You Apply To?

Finding the right balance in your application strategy is key — it’s important to apply to enough programs to keep your options open, but not so many that the quality of your applications suffers.

Focus on quality over quantity. Best practice is to apply to three to five well-researched programs across two to three top-choice schools. This allows you to thoughtfully tailor each application while still maximizing your chances of admission.

When evaluating your options, go beyond rankings. Consider factors like:

Alignment with your academic interests and personal values

Campus and community environment

Faculty expertise

Program structure

Research & career opportunities

You may also want to explore interdisciplinary connections between programs within the same school — many students ask, “Can I apply to more than one program in a single institution?” In many cases, the answer is yes, especially if your research or career goals span multiple fields.

At Valparaiso University, our graduate programs are designed with flexibility and collaboration in mind. Our supportive faculty mentors lead courses with deep understanding and help you build a postgraduate path that fits your goals. Whether you’re drawn to a single area of study or interested in cross-departmental research, Valpo offers the structure and encouragement to help you reach your full potential — and become a beacon of change in your field.

“One of the most impactful aspects of my graduate experience was the unwavering support and mentorship provided by the faculty. They offered valuable insight as I prepared to enter the workforce,” says Miranda Strongman, a 2024 graduate of Valpo’s master of healthcare administration program. “I consistently turned to my professors for advice during job interviews, offer evaluations, and the transition into both my first and second roles following graduation.”

When Do You Apply to Graduate School?

Strategically timing your application submission can impact your chances of admission and the quality of your applications. To do this, you need to be aware of admission deadlines.

Determine when you want to start your program. Most Valpo graduate programs offer fall, spring, and summer start dates.

Begin preparing your application up to 12 months in advance (essays, letters of recommendation, etc. all take considerable time).

For working professionals, Valpo offers flexible start dates, making the return to academic life smoother. Our graduate admission process is designed to be as flexible as possible for adult learners and working professionals, meeting you where you need us in your busy life.

How to Apply to Graduate Schools

The application process requires attention to detail and thoughtful preparation of several key components.

Begin by carefully reviewing program-specific requirements as well as Valpo’s graduate admission process. Make sure you meet all qualifications.

Request official transcripts from all previous institutions well before deadlines, as these can take a few weeks for transcript companies to fulfill.

Connect with potential recommenders early, providing them with your resume and statement of purpose.

Prepare a thoughtful statement that describes why you’re applying to Valpo, your interest in the degree program, and how it affects your personal and professional development.

Research if programs require test scores, such as the GMAT, GRE, etc. Valparaiso University does not require standardized tests; however, they can still be a strong indicator of your academic qualifications.

Your application represents your professional identity — ensure it showcases your strengths while demonstrating your understanding of program expectations!

Financial Planning for Success

Graduate education represents an investment in your future, and Valparaiso University offers various funding options.

Research assistantships within your department of interest.

Explore University-wide scholarship opportunities with the Office of Financial Aid.

Submit the FAFSA form to see if you qualify for federal or state assistance.

Find out if your employer offers tuition assistance programs.

Completing your financial aid application early often increases your chances for merit-based funding consideration, with priority deadlines typically falling several months before program start dates.

Take the Next Step

Your graduate journey at Valparaiso University is more than earning credentials — it’s about becoming a beacon of change, knowledge, and hope in your community and profession. It’s about investing in your and your family’s future, setting you up a life of success and joy.

Join our vibrant campus community today. Connect with a graduate admission counselor at or by calling 219.464.5313, or begin your application at valpo.edu/graduate-studies!


