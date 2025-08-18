Valparaiso University Graduate Awarded Fulbright Grant

Micah Koppang ’25 — a Spanish major with a minor in political science — is the latest Valparaiso University graduate to be selected to receive the Fulbright Grant. Through the Fulbright Scholar Program, they will have the opportunity to meet, work, learn and live with the people of their host country while teaching and furthering the skills that will help them in their future careers. Koppang will go to the Asunción metropolitan area of Paraguay to be an English teaching assistant from February to December of 2026.

Koppang had previously studied abroad in Chile, an experience that left them enthusiastic for more international experiences.

“I’m really excited to be immersed in another culture again,” Koppang said. “Paraguayan culture is especially interesting for how well it maintains the indigenous Guaraní language and culture, with a high percentage of the population being fluent in both Guaraní and Spanish.”

Koppang came to Valparaiso University for its small size, sense of unity, and dedication to an inclusive culture, especially for members of the LGBTQ+ community. In addition to their major and minor, Koppang was a student of Christ College — the Honors College, and was heavily involved in chapel activities.

Initially planning to be an engineering major, a growing interest in becoming a public librarian led to a change in plans. After learning that any bachelor’s degree can be followed up with a master’s in library science, Koppang decided to follow their passion for Spanish, which they hope to use to promote English Language Learners programs in their library. They will begin their library studies science before departing for Paraguay, and will resume it upon their return.

Koppang is among a select number of U.S. citizens who earned opportunities to study, conduct research and teach abroad through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement as well as a record of service and leadership in their respective fields. They were nominated for the Sigma Delta Pi and the AATSP’s national Mario Vargas Llosa award, which they won and accepted in-person in Ciudad de Panamá, Panamá.

Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 370,000 participants — chosen for their academic merit and leadership potential — with the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.