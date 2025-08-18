Valparaiso University Fall Semester Performances, Concerts and Shows

Valparaiso University will host a variety of musical and theatrical performances throughout the fall semester. All performances are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

Wednesday, August 27, 7:30 p.m., Duesenberg Recital Hall: The annual Music Showcase Recital will feature solo and collaborative performances by the faculty from the Department of Music

Friday, September 12, 7 p.m., Duesenberg Recital Hall: Alumnus Jared Coller ’18 performs a solo recital of works for percussion.

Friday, September 26, 7 p.m., Chapel of the Resurrection: University Organist Haruhito Miyagi will perform a solo program on the Fred and Ella Reddel Memorial Organ.

Friday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m., Chapel of the Resurrection: Fall Choral Concert “A Choral Kaleidoscope” featuring the Chorale, Kantorei, University Singers, Chamber Choir and the Bach Choir.

Saturday, Oct. 4, Chapel of the Resurrection: The Chamber Concert Band will perform at 4 p.m. followed by the Luce Concert Band and the Community/University Concert Band at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16-17, 8 p.m. and Oct. 18-19, 2 p.m., Studio Theatre at the VUCA: “Pantomime.” Nobel Prize-winning writer Derek Walcott explores themes of

colonialism, identity, race, language, and power dynamics in this one-act comedy. See ticket information here.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 4 p.m., Chapel of the Resurrection: Homecoming Concert 2025: Welcome Home! Attend the 2025 Homecoming Concert, featuring the Chorale, Chamber Concert Band, and the Symphony Orchestra.

Tuesday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m., Chapel of the Resurrection: Trick or Treat at the Harre Union and then join the Symphony Orchestra for the third annual Halloween Spooktacular Concert. Attendees of all ages are welcome and costumes are encouraged.

Nov. 6 – 7, 8 p.m. and Nov. 8 –9, 2 p.m., University Theatre, VUCA: Join the Valparaiso University theatre department for “Cabaret” the musical. Set in Berlin during the twilight of the jazz era and the rise of Nazism, “Cabaret” focuses on the relationship between American writer Clifford Bradshaw and English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. See ticket information here.

Sunday, Nov. 16, 2 p.m., Student Chamber Music Recital.

Tuesday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., Duesenberg Recital Hall: The VU New Music Ensemble Concert.

Wednesday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., VUCA: Jazz Ensemble Show.

A list of holiday concerts and performances will be released later in the semester. A full schedule of performing arts events and ticket information — where applicable — can be found here.