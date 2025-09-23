Recognized for Excellence: How Valparaiso University is Getting National Attention

Valparaiso University has once again received numerous recognitions and accolades from esteemed national publications for the excellent quality of its education in various fields. Publications including U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, and others have recognized the value of a Valpo education in helping future servant leaders learn, grow, and graduate ready to make a positive impact on the world around them.

“Being ranked on these lists speaks to the quality of the University, and the dedication of the faculty and staff to student experience and outcomes,” said Eric Johnson ’87, Ph.D., provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Our programs shape servant-leaders that find success in industries both nearby and around the world.”

Washington Monthly magazine placed Valparaiso University as the fourth highest-ranked master’s university in the nation, based on Valpo’s dedication to the public good. The ranking recognizes the University’s strengths in facilitating cutting-edge research as well as recruiting and guiding low-income students to success graduation. Washington Monthly also recognized Valpo’s dedication to community service, based on service hours relative to school size. Classroom learning, leading research, and service to the community are pillars of the University’s five-year plan Uplift Valpo: Our Beacon for the Journey Forward.

Valparaiso University maintains its three-decade-long legacy of being recognized as one of the best choices in higher education by U.S. News & World Report, as well as remaining on the 2026 Forbes America’s Top Colleges list. For online education, Online U has recognized Valpo in its rankings of the 2025 Best Online Colleges in Indiana list.

The financial value of attending Valparaiso University was recognized by numerous sources. Valpo was placed on Washington Monthly’s “Best Bang for Your Buck” List, as well as U.S. News and World Report’s rankings for Best Value for National Universities. According to Online U, Valparaiso University’s average financial aid package ranks in the top 4% for universities that provide that support. To learn more about financial aid at Valparaiso University, visit valpo.edu/aid/.

In addition to the recognition for the quality and affordability of a Valparaiso University education, the College of Nursing and Health Professions, College of Business, and College of Engineering have continued to be listed among the top choices for undergraduate education in their fields by U.S. News and World Report. These rankings reflect the quality of Valparaiso University and its ongoing commitment to excellence in its programs, value, and ability to create opportunities for students. The University will continue to adapt and evolve to meet the needs of an ever-changing world through its dedication to learning, leading, thriving, and serving.