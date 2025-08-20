Valparaiso University Launches Premier-Level Club Sport Programs

Valparaiso University has announced the launch of five premier-level club sport programs that will begin competition in 2026-2027. The inaugural teams will feature triathlon, men’s rugby, women’s rugby, flag football, and disc golf, and will fall under the Department of Campus Recreation & Well-Being.

These sports will compete at a high level while offering the opportunity for participants to have a strong balance between academics and other aspects of college life. The teams will be led by professional coaches, have organized practices, and wear Valpo uniforms. Valpo’s successful and competitive Esports program will serve as a model for the new club sport offerings.

In addition to the new club-sport offerings, the University has announced a formal classification of cheer, dance, and band. Those groups will be categorized with the premier-level club sport programs and will feature similar concentrated recruitment efforts from a professional spirit squad coordinator and pep band director.

The students who compete for the club teams will be recruited to come to Valpo by their coaches. The ability to participate in club sports while pursuing a Valpo degree will serve as an important strategic enrollment and retention driver for the University. During the 2025-2026 academic year, coaches will begin recruiting prior to the inaugural seasons of competition in 2026-2027.

The launch meets a growing demand among prospective students for premier-level competition in those sports. With select opportunities available at the NCAA level for triathlon, rugby, flag football, and disc golf student-athletes, the premier club teams will provide the unique opportunity for students to continue to compete in their sports at a high level while receiving a first-class education at Valpo.

Valparaiso University is in the process of searching for the best candidates to fill the head coaching positions for each of the newly-launched programs. Each position will also have responsibilities supporting campus priorities. Those interested should visit the Valparaiso University human resource services site or contact Christopher Smith at . Prospective students interested in competing for a premier club sport team or participating in cheer, dance, or band at Valpo should email or complete the premier club sports interest form.