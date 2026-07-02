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Valparaiso University Student Helps New Parents Connect Through Carnegie Hall’s Lullaby Project

A young child stands on a pew beside a woman, watching a performance at Valparaiso University’s Lullaby Project in a crowded hall.

Valparaiso University student and Valparaiso native Breanna Webb is fulfilling her dream of supporting new and expecting mothers through Carnegie Hall’s Lullaby Project. The Northwest Indiana chapter of the Lullaby Project is a collaboration between Carnegie Hall, the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, Porter County First Things First, and The Northwest Indiana Center for Maternal Wellness. 

Webb has had a lifelong passion for music, and a desire  to turn her passion into a means of serving the community around her — a desire kindled by a deeply personal experience.

“I want to help others in any way that I can,” Webb said. “Seeing my grandfather live with Parkinson’s disease gave me a firsthand understanding of the meaningful role music can play in improving quality of life.”

Inspired by her desire to help people like her grandfather,  Webb enrolled in Valparaiso University’s music therapy equivalency post-baccalaureate certification program. Already holding a bachelor’s degree in cello performance and bringing several years of experience as a performer and instructor, she built on her musical expertise by learning to use music therapeutically to support others. That combination of artistic talent, clinical training and compassion made her an ideal participant in the Lullaby Project. 

A free program created by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute, the Lullaby Project pairs professional musicians with new and expecting mothers and caregivers to help create and perform personalized lullabies to their children. Today, the initiative partners with organizations across the U.S. to support early childhood development and strengthen bonds between parents and children. 

A person in a patterned dress, perhaps part of the Carnegie Hall Lullaby Project, plays hand drums with another nearby—both hands mid-air—capturing a joyful moment that new parents from Valparaiso University might cherish.

“Working with the perinatal population is a rare opportunity for students,” said Jordy Novak, director of music therapy at Valpo. “These lullabies are love letters to their babies and reflect each family’s individuality, culture, and style.”

For aspiring music therapists like Webb, writing these lullabies provide an opportunity to apply their classroom learning in a real-world setting while developing as both healthcare professionals and musicians . 

“Before this experience, I was less confident in my ability to facilitate songwriting with clients,” Webb said. “Working with the mothers throughout the creative process helped me step outside of my comfort zone, trust my abilities, and grow as a future music therapist.”

Combining artistry with care, the music therapy program at Valparaiso University holds dual-accreditation from the National Association of Schools of Music and the American Music Therapy Association. Students in the bachelor’s degree program and the certificate program are prepared to sit the national board certification exam (MT-BC) — which Webb plans to take later this summer. 

For Webb, the program also helped her see one of her greatest passions in a new light. “As a classically trained musician, I was used to structure, precision, and following what was written on the page. Learning to engage in more spontaneous, creative, and less structured music experiences challenged me in the best ways. It has completely changed how I view music, helping me develop an approach that values both musical excellence and meaningful human connection.”

The songs Webb helped create alongside participating parents and music therapists will be performed by the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra at their free outdoor concert on Wednesday, July 22 in downtown Valparaiso.

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