Hispanic Heritage Month at Valpo: Celebrating Culture and Community

From September 15 – October 15, Valparaiso University comes alive with the sights, sounds, and stories of Hispanic Heritage Month. The celebration goes further than a calendar full of events. It is a season of joy on campus, where students share traditions, honor family roots, and invite the whole Valpo community to join in.

For junior Jazzy Soria-Gonzalez ’27, the month highlights everything she values about her identity. As a first-generation student and marketing and Spanish double major with Bolivian and Colombian roots, she describes her heritage as central to who she is and how she engages with campus life. Jazzy has built a presence at Valpo that blends athletics, academics, and leadership.

Her leadership roles allow her to share culture in ways that are accessible and welcoming. Through the Spanish Club, Jazzy organizes programs that combine learning with connection, from cultural showcases to interactive events. She also brings traditions from home into campus life, whether through dance, food, or family gatherings. For Jazzy, those moments are pure joy — an open invitation for classmates to experience culture alongside her. “Finding my place at this University is so amazing to me because I finally feel like I am a part of something. I’m a part of it. I’m part of the University,” she says. “I’m involved in so much because I feel a sense of community, and because I really like being involved.”

Jazzy often reflects on how much she has grown since her first year at Valpo. She credits the close-knit community, her supportive professors, and welcoming spaces like the Loke Hall Lounge with helping her feel at home. She describes finding a sense of family on campus and now takes pride in helping new students feel that same comfort. In reflecting on her growth at Valpo, Jazzy shares, “My family has even said that I’ve changed so much, because I’m the person that I’ve always wanted to become. And that is true. I’ve always wanted to be right here in this moment, and I finally made it. I have everything I want. I cannot imagine my life not coming to Valpo.”

Senior Alejandro Miranda ’25 approaches Hispanic Heritage Month with pride and purpose, too, though shaped by different experiences. A bioengineering major with a biomedical track from Highland, Indiana, they identify as a first-generation Mexican American student. For Alejandro, this month is about honor and connection. “It’s really a month meant to celebrate your pride, whether that be through your culture or through yourself, through your friends or through your family.”

At Valpo, Alejandro has poured that pride into research, student mentorship, and leadership in multicultural organizations. Their goal is to help create spaces where every student feels welcome, celebrated, and at ease. For Alejandro, family is at the heart of that vision. They often point back to the sacrifices of their parents and grandparents, seeing their academic work and leadership as a way to honor those commitments. “The sacrifices that my parents have made only motivate me more to fight for what is right and fight for my place here in the US.”

Alejandro’s outlook reflects a balance of gratitude and determination. For them, Hispanic Heritage Month is both a chance to honor heritage and a reminder to keep building a more inclusive community.

Looking ahead, Jazzy hopes to use her bilingual background to pursue a career in marketing that serves Hispanic communities, while Alejandro is preparing to pursue graduate study. Each carries their heritage forward into their goals, and each sees Valpo as the community that helped shape their path.

Hispanic Heritage Month encourages dialogue and friendship across communities. Students who attend events often discover new perspectives, whether through food, traditions, or conversation. Hispanic Heritage Month at Valpo is more than a series of events — it’s a reminder of the power of culture, family, and community.

Learn more about Valpo’s multicultural programs and upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month events at the Office of Multicultural Programs.