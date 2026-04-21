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Valpo Stories

Valparaiso University Announces Dr. Mary Grace Almandrez as Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff to the President

The Rev. Brian Konkol, Ph.D., the 20th President of Valparaiso University, today announced the appointment of Dr. Mary Grace Almandrez as Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff to the President, effective June 1, 2026.

Dr. Almandrez joins Valparaiso University (“Valpo”) from Syracuse University, where she currently serves as Vice President for People and Culture, leading institution-wide initiatives to align people-centered practices with strategic priorities, and to cultivate a campus community that is welcoming to all. Dr. Almandrez brings to Valpo a breadth and depth of higher education experience, including executive leadership roles, organizational development initiatives, as well as experience in academic affairs, student affairs, and campus climate assessment. 

In her new role as Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff to the President, Dr. Almandrez will serve as a senior advisor and operational partner to the President, advancing institutional priorities and ensuring coordination and alignment between presidential vision and university-wide implementation. She will play a central role in supporting operations of the President’s Cabinet and President’s Council, strengthening collaboration across campus, and guiding high-impact strategic initiatives.

“I am honored and overjoyed to welcome Dr. Mary Grace Almandrez to Valparaiso University, as she will help us to deepen our Lutheran roots and expand our public reach”, said Rev. Brian Konkol, Ph.D., president of Valparaiso University. “Dr. Almandrez is a proven leader and principled person, the fullness of our beloved campus community will be blessed because of her presence and participation, and I am left increasingly excited for the future.”

Prior to joining Syracuse University, Almandrez held senior leadership roles at Brown University and the University of Rhode Island, where she expanded student success efforts, strengthened community engagement, and led complex institutional initiatives. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her collaborative leadership style and her ability to foster alignment across diverse stakeholders while advancing institutional priorities. Her work has consistently focused on creating environments where students, faculty, and staff can thrive and contribute to a shared sense of purpose.

“I am honored to join Valparaiso University at such an important time in its history,” said Dr. Almandrez. “Valpo’s mission and commitment to developing the whole person resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to partnering with the campus community to advance Rev. Konkol’s vision and position the University for long-term success.”

Almandrez earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of San Diego, a master’s degree in human resources development from McDaniel College, and a doctorate of education in organization and leadership from the University of San Francisco. She also holds a certificate from the Harvard Graduate School of Education’s Institute for Educational Management. 

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A certificate and a small open box with a Kappa Omicron Nu Human Science Honor Society pin inside are shown close up.

Valparaiso University Students Join Kappa Omicron Nu Human Science Honor Society

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Nine members of the Valpo student community in white robes and one in a suit pose on church steps in front of colorful stained glass windows, celebrating achievements in fields like Computer Engineering.

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