Valparaiso University Fraternity and Sorority Life Earns Numerous Awards

Valparaiso, Indiana – Fraternities, sororities, and the Panhellenic Council at Valparaiso University have earned a variety of recognitions and awards from their national peers this summer, including the Panhellenic Excellence Award, the J. Dwight Peterson Significant Chapter Blue Award (Sigma Chi, Iota Sigma), the National Collegiate Award for Excellence in Risk Management (Pi Beta Phi) and more. At Valpo, our Fraternity and Sorority Life program exemplifies the University’s dedication to leadership and service as described in Uplift Valpo: Our Beacon for the Journey Forward.

“Our fraternity and sorority student leaders have a proven track record of pursuing excellence, holding themselves accountable, and practicing the true definition of values-based organizations with a commitment to leadership and service in the community,” said Thomas Arce, assistant dean of student engagement. “The governing council and chapters who received national recognition this summer is a testament to Valpo’s rich history of producing resilient servant leaders.”

Panhellenic Conference Excellence Award

The national Panhellenic Conference is the world’s largest trade organization for advancing the sorority experience. The Excellence Award has been awarded to just 11 schools across the country this year, with Valparaiso University being among them. To earn the award, an institution must be recognized in six categories of innovation:

Academic Innovation

Innovation in Access, Belonging, & Community Impact

Innovation in Leadership

Innovation in Recruitment

Innovation in Marketing

Innovation in Operations

Valpo’s Panhellenic Council has earned recognition in these categories by highlighting academic excellence, developing leadership through mentorship and experience opportunities, maintaining a robust, multi-platform marketing strategy, and much more.

“For our council, earning the National Excellence Award represents the time, effort, and hard work we’ve invested into our Panhellenic community,” said Valpo Panhellenic President Becca Haller. “It demonstrates that even as a smaller campus community, Valpo can be a leader on the national stage by living out the values of the Panhellenic experience every day.”

Gold Buchanan Cup Award

Sigma Phi Epsilon (SigEp) was given the Gold Buchanan Cup Award by the national conclave. This achievement is only possible when a chapter has earned the Buchanan Cup for five consecutive conclaves, indicating their peak performance within the organization.

“We’ve put in tons of effort to provide one of the best member experiences in the entire country, so it is great to be recognized for our hard-work,” Zach Nielson ’26, chapter president, said. “Achieving a Gold Buchanan Cup has been a goal for over ten years. We would not be where we are today without the brothers putting in the effort before us.”

On Valpo’s campus, SigEp is heavily involved across all areas of student and academic life. Members raise money for Hilltop Neighborhood House, hold an annual Christmas event and toy drive, and took a major service trip to Panama City, FL to offer help to Rebuild Bay County, Inc., an organization providing assistance and resources to disaster victims in the Bay County area.

“We will continue our culture of excellence through our close brotherhood, great philanthropy events, and an upstanding member experience,”Nielson said. “We are also going to work hard to recruit the next great class of SigEps.”

J. Dwight Peterson Significant Chapter Blue Award

Sigma Chi received the J. Dwight Peterson Significant Chapter Blue Award, the highest honor given out by the Fraternity’s national organization. To earn the recognition, a chapter must prove their excellence in academics, leadership, recruitment, ritual, community service, and financial stability, with only the top 20% of performances in the nation being eligible.

Charles Schenck ’26, chapter president at Valparaiso University, notes that the award indicates an extraordinary recovery. At the start of 2024, the Valpo chapter was in the bottom 10% in business operations. To achieve this award speaks to an incredible effort and determination to excel.

“We aim to be resilient and find meaningful purpose in our organization,” Schenck said. “From strategic planning, it is clear that our Valparaiso Chapter was and still is determined to provide the best experiences for young men who want to become leaders in our communities.”

National Collegiate Award for Excellence in Risk Management

Pi Beta Phi demonstrated extraordinary leadership abilities in the field of campus safety, earning the National Collegiate Award for Excellence in Risk Management.

To achieve this recognition, the sorority held monthly, interactive workshops on a variety of campus safety issues, including hazing prevention, alcohol safety, and mental health.

“The chapter transformed its Member Conduct Committee to recognize members who exemplify Pi Phi values, celebrating positive behavior,” said the organization’s award website. “By prioritizing campus partnerships and consistent executive leadership, Indiana Theta created a safe, supportive environment within the chapter and with the Valparaiso fraternity/sorority community.”

National Achievement Award and Academic Excellence Award

Kappa Delta has won the National Achievement Award and Academic Excellence Award for the second year. These awards recognize the well-rounded experience the sorority provides, and shows that — despite being smaller than the average chapter — the Valparaiso University group is extremely dedicated to their goals and mission.

“Our motto at Kappa Delta is to hold Sisters to the highest standard of being honorable, beautiful and highest,” said Cora Hall ’27, Kappa Delta president. “To our sorority, this means demonstrating our values in our daily life, supporting one another and pursuing our academics. We continue to pursue this lifestyle which ultimately helps us excel personally and professionally.”

Jewel Society and Arc Status

Alpha Gamma Delta has been awarded Jewel Society status in the national organization — awarded when a chapter fundraises at least $2,000 over the course of a school year. This is the second year the fraternity has won the award.

“It shows our dedication to our foundation and philanthropic purpose,” said Kate Dimock [YEAR], chapter president. “We have plans to try to increase our involvement on campus, we’re excited for the upcoming year, and we want to keep that energy up.”

Alpha Gamma Delta has also achieved Arc Status, signifying good standing with their international headquarters.

To learn more about Fraternity and Sorority Life at Valparaiso University, click here and here.