Back in the Classroom: How Coach Bob Modesto’s ’26 MBA Journey Strengthened His Impact at Valpo

Valpo Tennis Head Coach Bob Modesto ‘26 MBA has spent decades coaching student-athletes – guiding them through competition, personal growth, and the challenges of balancing life on and off the tennis court. In recent years, he stepped into a new role at Valparaiso University: graduate student.

As he pursued his master of business administration (MBA) here at Valpo, Bob traded practice plans and match preparation for textbooks, assignments, and late-night studying. What began as a personal goal quickly became something more – an opportunity to better understand the very students he has spent years mentoring.

“Finishing the MBA program has been tremendous for me as a person, and also tremendous for me as a coach,” Bob reflects. “It’s made me a better coach in that I can certainly appreciate how difficult it is to be a student-athlete today. It is more difficult than I could have imagined.”

That shift in perspective changed the way he sees his team. The balance between academics and athletics – something he had always emphasized to his teams – took on new meaning as he experienced it himself. Watching his players manage demanding course loads while competing at the Division I level became even more impactful, deepening his respect for their discipline and resilience.

“English is [tennis player] Andrea Delgado’s [‘27] second language, and she gets all As and carries 18 credit hours while leaving her heart out on the court,” Bob says. “She’s an inspiration to me, and she’s an inspiration to everyone around her.”

Returning to the classroom also meant stepping outside of his comfort zone. After years away from formal education, Bob approached his coursework with intention and humility – asking questions, seeking guidance, and committing himself fully to the learning process. In one of his graduate courses, he met with his professor ahead of time to review expectations and better understand how to succeed, demonstrating the same preparation and curiosity he encourages in his athletes.

That mindset did not go unnoticed. Faculty members recognized in Bob a genuine desire to learn – not simply to earn a degree, but to fully engage with the material and grow from the experience. His approach reflected something deeper than academic achievement: a commitment to lifelong learning.

Through the College of Business’ MBA program, Bob also built meaningful relationships across campus, connecting with professors and peers in new ways. These interactions reinforced what he believes is one of Valpo’s defining strengths. “A big part of what makes Valpo great is the professors,” Bob shares. “The professors here can be described in two words: they care. They care about their students, they care about the success of the students, and they want everyone in the program to succeed.”

That care – felt both on the clay and in the classroom – has shaped Bob’s experience at Valpo and, in turn, the experience he creates for his student-athletes. His time as a student has strengthened his ability to connect with them, advocate for them, and support them in all aspects of their lives.

It has also reaffirmed something he has long believed: growth does not stop at any stage of life. Whether leading a team or sitting in a classroom, there is always more to learn, more to understand, and more ways to grow.

As Bob prepares to complete his MBA and retire from more than three decades of coaching, he does so not only with a deeper knowledge of business, but with a renewed perspective on education, mentorship, and the shared experience that defines the Valpo community.

His journey is a powerful reminder that at Valpo, learning is not confined to a single path – it is a lifelong pursuit, and one that continues to shape leaders both on and off the pitch.

Learn more about Valpo’s MBA program at valpo.edu/business-administration-masters, or explore Bob’s seven-year journey leading Valpo tennis here.