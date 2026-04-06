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Aerial view of a college campus with buildings, green lawns, pathways, and trees in sunlight, accompanied by a security notice regarding a recent data incident.
Notice of Data Incident
Valparaiso University sign with emblem and flame, set against a blue sky with some clouds, highlighting the university’s excellence that draws national attention.
Recognized for Excellence: How Valparaiso University is Getting National Attention
Image: A Beacon’s Reflection | Izzy Ibarra ’26 MBA
A Beacon’s Reflection | Izzy Ibarra ’26 MBA
A group of Valparaiso University students serve together, holding a Valpo flag on a rooftop with an industrial cityscape in the background during spring break 2026.
Valparaiso University Students Serve Communities Near and Far During Spring Break 2026
A man in a blue shirt and yellow tie talks with a young man over papers at a desk with a laptop.
Transferring Colleges: GPA, Credit Transfer, and How to Succeed at a Four-Year Institution
A hallway art gallery at Christopher Center Library, Valparaiso University, features framed artwork hanging on white walls and gray carpeted floors for the Stories Art Exhibition.
Valparaiso University Hosts Stories Art Exhibition at the Christopher Center Library
A Valparaiso University education professor and student stand in front of a research poster about elementary social studies teaching at a national conference.
An Award, Research, and New Ideas: Valpo Education Shines at National Conferences
A woman places pastries on a napkin from a plate on a table covered with a blue checkered cloth, recreating the ambiance of Valpo’s French program and its focus on experiential learning.
A Taste of Language and Culture: Experiential Learning in Valpo’s French Program
Image: Valparaiso University Religious Studies Seniors Offered Full Rides to Seminary School
Valparaiso University Religious Studies Seniors Offered Full Rides to Seminary School
Image: The Power of Habit and Living Faithfully in our World
The Power of Habit and Living Faithfully in our World
Valpo Stories

A Beacon’s Reflection | Izzy Ibarra ’26 MBA

My name is Izzy Ibarra and I’m in the final journey of getting my MBA from Valparaiso University.  I’ve lived my whole life here in Northwest Indiana and it’s been many years since I got my bachelor’s degree in marketing from Purdue University.  My journey here has been both positive and exhilarating and I’ve enjoyed every moment!

I did have some hesitancy before I submitted my application for enrollment and, in fact, the day I received my email from Valparaiso University informing me that a decision had been made regarding my admission, I freaked out and couldn’t read it. I decided to open the next email without noticing the title of the email: “Meet Your New Advisor, Deb Singer.”  When I read that title I was in shock – I got accepted!!  I went back to the previous email congratulating me on getting accepted in Valparaiso University.

I only have great things to say about Valparaiso University and I will cherish my time here. I hope others will be encouraged to enroll and enjoy the wonderful experience like I have. It won’t be easy and you will have to put in the work – but, it’s all worth it.  Everyone here truly wants to help each other succeed in their academics and will do whatever they can to help you.

Izzy Ibarra beams in a black coat and white shoes, posing confidently in front of a mirror at Beacon's Reflection clothing store.
Grey tabby cat Izzy Ibarra, wearing a yellow bandana, sits on a bed with a patterned blanket, embodying the calm of Beacon's Reflection.
Two women smiling and holding drinks outdoors, sitting at a table near a hotel pool area with umbrellas, enjoy a conversation about Izzy Ibarra’s MBA journey from Beacon's Reflection.

All of my professors have been great and very supportive which I greatly appreciate. I’ve met some great people here, made new friends, and I’ll be starting an internship soon that will help me advance within the business industry once I leave here.  I must give a special shout out to my number one study buddy – my cat named Kitty (yes, that’s her real name).  She’s been here the whole time either on my lap, laying on top of the couch, or doing zoomies while I do my homework!

In a few months, I’ll be on vacation and learning more skills to incorporate into my life to make it more meaningful and exciting – improving my surfing techniques back in Hawaii!!

Previous Post

A group of Valparaiso University students serve together, holding a Valpo flag on a rooftop with an industrial cityscape in the background during spring break 2026.

Valparaiso University Students Serve Communities Near and Far During Spring Break 2026

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Office of the President

219.464.5115

Heritage Hall, 510 Freeman Street
Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, IN 46383