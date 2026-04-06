A Beacon’s Reflection | Izzy Ibarra ’26 MBA

My name is Izzy Ibarra and I’m in the final journey of getting my MBA from Valparaiso University. I’ve lived my whole life here in Northwest Indiana and it’s been many years since I got my bachelor’s degree in marketing from Purdue University. My journey here has been both positive and exhilarating and I’ve enjoyed every moment!

I did have some hesitancy before I submitted my application for enrollment and, in fact, the day I received my email from Valparaiso University informing me that a decision had been made regarding my admission, I freaked out and couldn’t read it. I decided to open the next email without noticing the title of the email: “Meet Your New Advisor, Deb Singer.” When I read that title I was in shock – I got accepted!! I went back to the previous email congratulating me on getting accepted in Valparaiso University.

I only have great things to say about Valparaiso University and I will cherish my time here. I hope others will be encouraged to enroll and enjoy the wonderful experience like I have. It won’t be easy and you will have to put in the work – but, it’s all worth it. Everyone here truly wants to help each other succeed in their academics and will do whatever they can to help you.

All of my professors have been great and very supportive which I greatly appreciate. I’ve met some great people here, made new friends, and I’ll be starting an internship soon that will help me advance within the business industry once I leave here. I must give a special shout out to my number one study buddy – my cat named Kitty (yes, that’s her real name). She’s been here the whole time either on my lap, laying on top of the couch, or doing zoomies while I do my homework!

In a few months, I’ll be on vacation and learning more skills to incorporate into my life to make it more meaningful and exciting – improving my surfing techniques back in Hawaii!!

