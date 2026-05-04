Valparaiso University Celebrates First Occupational Therapy Doctorate Program Graduates

Valparaiso University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions is preparing to celebrate the graduation of its first two students from the entry-level occupational therapy doctorate (OTD) program. Peyton Throw ’26 OTD and Maria Camacho ’21, ’26 OTD have not only met the rigorous academic challenges of the degree, but have also pursued capstone work that has had, and will continue to have, a positive impact on the lives of Northwest Indiana residents.

Peyton Throw ’26 OTD

A Michigan native, Peyton originally attended Eureka College in Illinois, where she met her husband while majoring in psychology. After she graduated in 2023, her husband took a job in Chicago, and the family settled in Portage, Indiana. Peyton’s desire to return to school happened to coincide with the launch of the OTD program at Valparaiso University — a coincidence she was happy to take full advantage of.

“I chose Valpo’s OT program because I was excited to be a part of the very beginning of something that meets the community’s needs,” Peyton says.

Peyton’s favorite experience, and one that would eventually become her capstone project, has been her work with the University’s GoBabyGo program. GoBabyGo sees OTD students work side by side with students from the Valpo College of Engineering to design and build modified, miniature cars that provide mobility to young children with physical disabilities. To Peyton, however, the benefits of the program go far beyond simple movement.

“It’s not just about mobility, it’s about promoting participation, independence, and joy, and giving that to these kids,” Peyton says.

Now in its third year, GoBabyGo at Valparaiso University is working hard to make a difference in more lives than ever before. Donations to the program are always accepted, funding parts, manufacturing costs, and keeping the program free for participants.

After graduation, Peyton plans to study for the national board certification exam and continue to contribute to her community, carrying forward the values instilled in her at Valpo. After the exam, she anticipates spending a few years focusing on raising her young child, after which she hopes to enter the medical field on at least a part-time basis to continue improving lives in Northwest Indiana.

“I am so grateful for the personalized and advanced education I received,” Peyton reflects. “The faculty and staff are incredibly knowledgeable, resourceful, and supportive. Valparaiso University is truly a special place.”

Maria Camacho ’21, ’26 OTD

Maria had originally planned to pursue a degree further from her hometown of LaPorte, Indiana, by attending college in Indianapolis. A Valparaiso University visit during her junior year of high school, however, changed those plans.

“I just loved it,” Maria reflects. “We met a few professors that day and just everyone was so kind. I loved my time here in undergrad, so when they were opening this new program, and I knew I was interested in OT, it was just perfect timing.”

As an undergrad, Maria completed an internship with an OT practice in Chesterton, Indiana, coordinated by her advisor based on her interests as part of professional hours required for her undergraduate degree. That experience also gave her insight into her own professional goals. While getting experience doing lymphedema therapy under a licensed OT, Maria realized that was the path she wanted to pursue after graduation.

“You’re able to work with so many different populations of patients and clients,” Maria says. “But I think what I love is that you can focus on those meaningful tasks and help the patient regain their independence or adapt.”

For her capstone project, Maria has been working at Bionic Prosthetics and Orthotics in Merrillville, Indiana, creating education material for patients receiving new devices. She has produced a series of instructional videos and pamphlets that will be distributed to patients throughout Bionic Prosthetics and Orthotics’ national branches, helping patients from across the country better their lives.

Learn more about occupational therapy at Valpo by visiting valpo.edu/ot.