Valparaiso University Celebrates the Achievement of the Graduating Class of 2026

Students, faculty, staff gathered along with families and friends at Valparaiso University Saturday, May 16, to celebrate the 2026 graduates. Among those who crossed the stage to receive their diplomas were Molly O’Rear ’26, David Ankerberg ’26, and Caitlin Hwang ’26, who each served as a student speaker at their respective commencement ceremonies.

David Ankerberg ’26

A psychology major with a specific interest in criminal psychology, David still found time to pursue his passion for music, playing tuba in the band and orchestra, as well as handbells in the Valpo Handbell Choir. He was also a member of Christ College — the Honors College, the National Leadership Honors Society and the National Sociology Honors Society, and managed to study abroad in Cambridge.

David believes the opportunities he’s been given, his success, and even his setbacks, have been instrumental in his Valpo experience.

“A lot of students, about midway through college, have a lot of people telling you how to proceed with your life and your future,” David says. “But a big part of being here is finding the answer that’s best for you. The best way to learn is by making mistakes and getting out of your comfort zone.”

The focus of his speech was on the power of transformation, citing his personal experience of becoming a different person during his time at Valpo.

“I’ve definitely grown in my personal confidence, and with how I perceive myself,” David reflects. “I’ve also learned a lot of grace and compassion for other people.”

Caitlin Hwang ’26

Caitlin came to Valpo with a very specific goal: to make a difference in underserved communities by completing the bachelor of science in health science to physician assistant (PA) degree program offered by the College of Nursing and Health Professions.

“The PA profession allows me to combine clinical knowledge with compassion, adaptability, and direct patient interaction,” Caitlin says. “Valpo has provided the foundation and support to pursue these goals with confidence.”

While pursuing her degree, Caitlin actively enriched the campus community as a participant in the Asian American Pacific Islander Coalition (AAPIC), fostering API cultural education on campus. She was also a member of the Valpo Dance Ensemble.

Caitlin will return to Valpo after this summer to complete the PA portion of her program before going into the healthcare field. Her speech focused on identity, and finding success on one’s own terms.

“Success is not defined by a single path, but by the many experiences that shape us along the way,” Caitlin reflects. “It is through our resilience, our responsibilities, and the journeys we each take that we ultimately create our own version of success.”

Molly O’Rear ’26

Molly grew up in a house of athletes and entrepreneurs, and Valparaiso University gave her the opportunity to pursue a similar path as a business management student and member of the women’s soccer team. In addition, she also found time to be an active member of the St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center, a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, and an intern with both the Joe May Law Firm and Enterprise Mobility.

“It feels complete,” Molly reflects. “It feels like I gave it my all. It feels like my professors gave their all towards me. I’ve served Valpo well, and in return Valpo has served me incredibly well.”

This summer, Moly will be moving to Houston to work for Medix Healthcare Staffing Solutions. Before she left, she wanted to share a few, final words with the campus that helped shape her.

“Every woman’s soccer player leaves their last words of wisdom written in the locker room. Mine were ‘never be afraid to give your all to something bigger than yourself. Take the chance and go for it.’” Molly remembers. “Thank you Valpo, it’s been awesome.”