From Forecasts to Weather’s Front Lines: Daniel Murphy ’24 Turns Passion into Profession

For Daniel Murphy ’24, a fascination with weather didn’t just stay a childhood interest – it became a career that has already taken him to one of the most extreme environments on Earth.

After earning his degree in meteorology from Valparaiso University, Daniel has forecasted conditions in Antarctica and now works as an operational meteorologist, turning data into real-time insights that impact people and communities every day. His journey reflects the kind of hands-on experience, professional preparation, and momentum that define Valpo’s meteorology program.

Originally from Livonia, Michigan, Daniel first discovered Valpo while searching for a strong program that would prepare him for a future in forecasting. It wasn’t just the academics that stood out; it was the community, too. “I chose Valpo because it has one of the best meteorology programs and the campus felt like a home away from home the minute I walked around it,” Daniel says.

During an admitted student visit, Daniel explored the meteorology major while also connecting with Valpo’s Esports program – an experience that helped him see how he could pursue multiple passions in one place. With that essential balance in mind, Valparaiso University became the right fit.

As a meteorology major, Daniel quickly found that his coursework extended beyond textbooks and the four walls of a classroom. With Valpo’s small class sizes and close professor-student mentorship, he built the technical and analytical skills needed to interpret radar, analyze atmospheric data, and develop accurate forecasts.

At the same time, his involvement in Esports sharpened a different set of skills – quick decision-making, attention to detail, and the ability to analyze patterns in real time. “In Esports, you have to look at every option available and notice every little movement,” Daniel explains. “That mindset can also apply when you’re forecasting and working with radar and other tools.”

Experiences like these allowed Daniel to approach his degree in meteorology from multiple angles, blending technical knowledge with strategic thinking and teamwork. His experience reflects Valpo’s approach as an “and” institution – a place where students are encouraged to pursue their major alongside the interests and passions that make their college journey their own.

After graduating in 2024 with his meteorology degree, Daniel took his first major step into the field – one that few early-career meteorologists experience. He accepted a role as a weather technician with Chickasaw Nation Industries, working at McMurdo Station in Antarctica as a seasonal employee.

In one of the most remote locations in the world, Daniel supported weather operations in an environment where accurate forecasting is essential. The experience challenged him to apply what he learned in the classroom in high-stakes, real-world conditions and solidified his confidence in his career path.

Building on that experience, Daniel recently stepped into his current role as an operational meteorologist at BAM Weather in Greenwood, Indiana. In this role, he analyzes atmospheric data and contributes to forecasting efforts that inform industries, organizations, and individuals who rely on accurate weather insights. It’s a direct continuation of the work he began at Valpo, now applied at a professional level.

When Daniel first arrived at Valpo, his goal was to become a severe weather forecaster. Today, he is already building that future – gaining experience, refining his skills, and contributing to the field of meteorology in meaningful ways.

For students considering a meteorology major, Daniel’s story offers a clear example of what’s possible: a degree in meteorology that leads to hands-on experience, unique opportunities, and a career built on curiosity and impact. Discover how Valpo’s meteorology program can help you turn your passion for weather into a meaningful career: learn more today at valpo.edu/meteorology!