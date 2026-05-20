Valparaiso University Celebrates Student Research and Creativity at SORCE 2026

Spring at Valparaiso University brings more than warmer days — it brings a highly anticipated day of energy and celebration across campus, dedicated to student discovery and creativity. Now in its 28th year, the Symposium on Research and Creative Expression (SORCE) for 2026 was held on April 30 in the Harre Union. With classes cancelled for the day to encourage participation and attendance, the second floor ballrooms bustled with voices and ideas as Valpo students of all disciplines presented research projects, creative arts, internship experiences, and more to our campus community and local visitors.

“We’ve always seen it as a celebration,” says Professor Stan Zygmunt, Ph.D., professor of physics and assistant director of student research, who has led SORCE for the past seven years. Under his leadership, the event has grown to include student awards, livestreamed presentations, and creative work from across campus. His first year leading the event coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring SORCE to pivot to a virtual format in 2020 — but the cherished tradition continued on thanks to his dedication. “We were trying to build the plane while flying it,” he reflects. “But I am most proud that we made sure the event kept going.”

This year, more than 200 students participated in over 110 presentations at SORCE, including both individual and team-based projects. The event also capped off Professor Zygmunt’s final year leading the event, with Professor Margarita Rayzberg, M.A., Ph.D., stepping into the role this upcoming academic year.

“I so much enjoy learning things for the first time — the joy of discovery — but the payoff for me comes even more intensely when I get to share that with somebody else,” Professor Zygmunt shares. “Students who present at SORCE and our other research conferences during the year get that experience. Once you get a taste of that, it makes you want to go on and take the next step.”

SORCE reflects Valpo’s commitment to hands-on, student-driven learning and faculty mentorship. Each year, up to 100 professors advise student projects, collaborate on research, and evaluate the presentations throughout the day. Students are recognized for outstanding oral, poster, and interactive presentations at the closing awards ceremony each year — a testament to the caliber of scholarship and creativity taking place on campus.

1st Place Undergraduate Oral Presentation:

Emily Broniewicz ’26, Majors: Biology and Chemistry

Silicone Wristband Based Passive Sampling Methods Development and Evaluation for Use in Community Exposure Studies

“Research at Valpo allows students to work on real-world problems and make a tangible impact,” says Emily Broniewicz ‘26, who graduated this May. For her senior year research project, Emily developed and evaluated laboratory methods for measuring volatile organic compound (VOC) exposure in Northwest Indiana communities using silicone wristbands as a non-invasive sampling tool — research that will make a real difference for local community members. “Presenting at SORCE is especially valuable because it helps you develop confidence in explaining your work and thinking about its real-world application.”

After graduation, Emily will be participating in an environmental education fellowship, where she’s excited to continue making scientific information more accessible to communities.

1st Place Undergraduate Poster/Interactive Presentation:

Evan Gustafson ’26 and Eli Conklin ’27, Major: Meteorology

Evaluating Impact-Based Warning Guidelines for Tornado Emergency Issuance

Evan Gustafson ’26 and Eli Conklin ’27 analyzed 89 tornado emergency cases from 2014–2023, examining how closely National Weather Service forecasters follow established guidelines when issuing the agency’s most urgent tornado warnings. Their findings found that while forecasters often deviated from recommended thresholds, 70% of warnings covered EF-3 or stronger tornadoes — raising important questions about how guidelines should evolve.

“My interest was sparked by a longtime passion for the intersection of meteorology and communication,” says Eli. His research partner, Evan, echoes the value of the experience as he prepares to go on to graduate school this fall: “I highly recommend students get involved with research and present at SORCE while at Valpo.”

1st Place Graduate Oral Presentation:

Angela Hamblin Blakely ’26 M.Ed.

The Influence of Digital Communication and AI Tools on Students’ Academic Writing and Critical Thinking

As a 10th-grade United States History teacher, Angela Hamblin Blakely ‘26 M.Ed. recently noticed her students were growing more dependent on artificial intelligence (AI) and using more abbreviations and informal digital language in their writing. While earning her master of education at Valpo — after completing the transition to teaching program — she decided to research the impact of this trend on students’ writing and critical thinking skills. “This experience challenged me to be more intentional in my instruction,” she reflects. “It reinforced the importance of creating structured opportunities for independent thinking and writing.”

After graduating this May, Angela plans to continue teaching while expanding into curriculum development and mentorship, and she is considering doctoral study to continue exploring AI and education.

1st Place Graduate Poster/Interactive Presentation:

Stephanie Campbell ’26 M.Ed.

The Impact of Play-Based Learning on Preschoolers’ Behavior

Drawing on her experience as a preschool assistant teacher, Stephanie Campbell ‘26 M.Ed. compared student behavior during play-based and worksheet-based instruction using the Preschool and Kindergarten Behavioral Scales. Her research reinforced a conviction that extends beyond early childhood education: “How we design learning experiences matters just as much as what we teach,” she shares.

For Stephanie, presenting at SORCE was a defining Valpo experience. “I would definitely recommend other graduate students get involved in research; it gave me the opportunity to move beyond theory and actually apply what I learn in a meaningful way. Also, presenting my research to others helped boost my confidence and sharpened my professional communication skills.”

At Valpo, hands-on research and creative work is central to the student experience — and SORCE is where that joy of discovery across campus is on full display. To explore all of the student research presented at SORCE 2026, visit valpo.edu/sorce.