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Valpo Stories

Valparaiso University Hosts Stories Art Exhibition at the Christopher Center Library

A hallway art gallery at Christopher Center Library, Valparaiso University, features framed artwork hanging on white walls and gray carpeted floors for the Stories Art Exhibition.

Valparaiso University and the Emerging Artists Society (EAS) of Chesterton have collaborated to bring a new exhibition, titled Stories, to the University’s campus. Housed in the Christopher Center Library, the exhibit features works in several mediums by members of the community both on and off campus. A public reception for the exhibition will take place Saturday, April 11 from 4 – 6 p.m.

“Valpo is just a beautiful campus,” said Vince Lusk, Assistant Director of Graduate Admissions and EAS member. “Exposure to art is an extremely important part of our culture and to college life.” 

Being held in a library was one of the main inspirations for the gallery’s theme.

“We were inspired by the idea of stories, both on the written page and the ones that have been passed down the generations that have informed and inspired us,” said Cara Schmitt, Education Director for the Chesterton Art Center.

Works on view include Glimpses and Intersections, by Anra Rowley, a cluster of 8mm film strips that are viewed with an accompanying magnifying glass, embroidery piece Odds and Ends, by Elizabeth Cordes, and sand/snow/grass by Benjamin Brobst-Renaud — a video project displayed on a tablet. Photography, wood sculpture, and drawings are also on display. 

“We live in a world where we all move so fast,” Schmitt said. “These messages are what’s important to each individual artist. We’re all here because we love art and want to change lives.”

EAS convenes on the third Thursday of every month. The group supports early and mid-career artists — both professional and recreational — by offering educational, professional, and social opportunities. While the group has collaborated on group exhibitions in the past, this will be the first one to be located at Valparaiso University. The exhibition will remain on display through May 17. 

Stories is the second art exhibition to open at Valpo this academic year, with the College of Business Permanent Art Collection opening in December 2025. Find out more about our student art collections here. To learn more about and the Chesterton Art Center, visit chestertonart.org

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