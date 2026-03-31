An Award, Research, and New Ideas: Valpo Education Shines at National Conferences

Professor Hana Jun, Ph.D., (shown right) and Valpo education students, including Lilly Blevins ’27 (shown left), presented research at the National Council for the Social Studies Annual Conference in Washington, D.C.

For Valparaiso University’s education professors, learning continues outside the classroom. Last semester, Assistant Professor Hana Jun, Ph.D., and Lecturer Bethany LeLaurin, Ed.D., each traveled to national conferences – one in Washington, D.C., and one in New York City. Supported by the University’s Committee to Enhance Learning and Teaching (CELT) Travel Grants, the trips brought national visibility to Valpo’s education department, elevating faculty and student research and sparking fresh ideas for the classroom.

Valpo Professor Hana Jun, Ph.D., Wins National Award – and Brings Students Along for the Journey

For Professor Jun, attending the 2025 National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) Annual Conference in Washington, D.C., was a milestone in more ways than one. She presented two of her own research studies, mentored two Valpo elementary education students through their own research presentations, and walked away with a prestigious honor: the 2025 NCSS Larry Metcalf Exemplary Dissertation Award. Presented to her at the conference, the award recognized Professor Jun’s compelling dissertation that examined how teachers and students engage with historical understandings of gender in South Korea.

Professor Hana Jun receives an award for her dissertation research at the NCSS Annual Conference in December 2025.

Originally from Seoul, Professor Jun joined Valpo’s faculty in August 2024, drawn in by the University’s commitment to excellent undergraduate education. That commitment to academics and student mentorship was on full display at the conference, where she brought two third-year elementary education students – Lilly Blevins ’27 and Naomi Wantola ’27 – to present their own research alongside scholars and practitioners. The students’ work grew directly out of Professor Jun’s course, Methods of Teaching Social Studies in Elementary Schools. “They developed their coursework and practicum experiences in my course into research-informed projects,” she explains.

During the conference, the students were afforded the opportunity to attend professional sessions and engage directly with researchers and experienced educators across the country – networking long before graduation, a hallmark of a Valpo education. “Mentoring my students as they presented their research was especially meaningful,” Professor Jun reflects. “Watching them confidently engage with scholars and practitioners reinforced the importance of integrating undergraduate research into teacher preparation.”

She sees this kind of hands-on experience for students as essential to the field. “We are facing a significant and ongoing teacher shortage, particularly in Indiana and many states in the Midwest, and increasingly across the nation,” Professor Jun shares. “By preparing educators who see themselves as professionals and contributors to their communities, we not only respond to the current shortage but also strengthen the long-term vitality of our schools and communities.”

Professor Hana Jun presented research at the NCSS Annual Conference in Washington, D.C., where she was joined by two Valpo elementary education students, Lilly Blevins ’27 and Naomi Wantola ’27.

Valpo Lecturer Bethany LeLaurin, Ed.D., Brings New Math Methods Back to the Classroom

Professor Bethany LeLaurin, Ed.D.

Earlier in the fall, Professor LeLaurin made history of her own kind in New York City – marking the first time Valparaiso University’s education department sent a representative to the Association of Teachers of Mathematics of New York City (ATMNYC) Math Education Conference.

Professor LeLaurin attended the conference with a clear goal: to discover current, research-based methods that teachers are successfully using in real classrooms and bring those strategies back to her students at Valpo.

The conference delivered. The standout session for Professor LeLaurin focused on fraction and ratio development; in an instant, the ideas began to spark. She developed a new classroom activity inspired by the session, which she’s since shared with students as part of her course, Methods of Teaching Math, Elementary School.

“There is a great need for high-quality teachers,” Professor LeLaurin shares, “and, as anyone who has ever attended school knows, teachers have a very large impact on the lives of their students.”

Explore Your Calling in the Classroom at Valpo

Professor Jun’s and Professor LeLaurin’s conference trips are strong reflections of what Valpo’s education program is all about: helping future teachers grow, learn, and make a real difference in the classroom.

At Valpo, students are offered multiple pathways to becoming a teacher, including our elementary education major, secondary education minor, and Transition to Teaching graduate certificates for those looking to change careers. Whether you’re just starting your college journey or a professional ready for a new chapter, Valpo’s education professors will provide you with the hands-on mentorship and real-world expertise necessary to make a meaningful impact in students’ lives.

To start your future career as a teacher who inspires, learn more about Valpo’s education programs at valpo.edu/education.