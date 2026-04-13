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Valpo Stories

Valparaiso University Introduces Online Master of Organizational Leadership

A man in a suit speaks at a podium indoors, with two women seated behind him near stained glass windows.

Valparaiso University is launching a 100% online master of organizational leadership (MOL) program starting in fall 2026. In a rapidly-evolving workplace where employers and organizations seek leaders ready to empower others and adapt to change, Valparaiso University’s expert faculty and cutting-edge curriculum is set to guide both students from across majors and established professionals from across the country towards roles where they can make a difference. The MOL program at Valpo is designed for maximum flexibility, requiring 30 credit hours that can be completed in as little as one year.

The new MOL degree builds upon Valparaiso University’s distinction for its commitment to fostering values-based leaders as one of only 25 universities in the United States currently recognized with the Carnegie Elective Classification for Leadership for Public Purpose, and adds to our 150 year history of preparing leaders committed ethical action and meaningful service.

“Effective leadership requires essential qualities and skills,” said Michael Chikeleze, Ph.D., Gozon University Chair in Values-Based Leadership at Valparaiso University. “Employers and organizations are seeking leaders with character who act with integrity, empower others, and adapt to change. The MOL is designed to meet the needs of both students and employers by leveraging the best theory and practice.”

Over the course of the program, students will explore a range of key leadership topics rooted in ethics and values, including the moral implications of leadership, the role of context in organizational decision-making, and how classroom theory can be applied to real-world problems. Students will develop the core competencies needed to lead with integrity and drive meaningful organizational change.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual wage for management occupations exceeds $120,000, and these positions are projected to generate 1.1 million new job openings annually. 

“We designed the program with market demand and what society is looking for in mind,” Professor Chikeleze said. “It’s a broad degree that can be applicable to any profession, no matter your career and future goals. Core leadership skills—empowering teams and strategically navigating complex situations—are essential to any occupation.”

Two people sit at a round table in an office, having a conversation about Organizational Leadership in front of bookshelves.

Graduates of the MOL program will be qualified to pursue a wide range of careers in nonprofit work, education, public administration, business, ministry, and much more. Specific roles graduates could pursue include: 

  • Administrative manager
  • Consultant
  • Entrepreneur
  • School or higher education administrator
  • Human resources manager
  • Medical and health services manager
  • Non-profit leader
  • Operations manager
  • Social and community service manager
  • Training and development manager

Applications for Valpo’s MOL program are currently open at valpo.edu/apply, with a deposit deadline of July 1, 2026 for fall semester enrollment. 

The MOL program is one of several leadership‑focused pathways offered at Valpo. The University’s online MBA program has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report, Washington Monthly, and the Princeton Review for its quality and values-based approach to business leadership. The College of Nursing and Health Professions also offers a Master of Healthcare Administration, equipping students to excel in leadership roles in the healthcare industry. Details on the MOL program can be found at valpo.edu/mol. For more information on these and other graduate programs at Valpo, visit valpo.edu/grad.

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Bryce Drew, 2026 Commencement Speaker at Valpo, smiles in a suit while cutting a basketball net after winning a championship game.

Valpo Icon Bryce Drew ’98 to Serve as 2026 Commencement Speaker

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