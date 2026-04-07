Valpo MBA, Occupational Therapy Programs Named Among U.S. News Best

Valparaiso University graduate programs in the College of Business (CoB) and College of Nursing and Health Professions (CoNHP) have been recognized for their excellent faculty, strong research opportunities, and student outcomes by U.S. World and News Report’s “Best 2026 Graduate Schools” rankings. Valpo’s MBA program has made the “Best Business Analytics MBA Program” and “Best Management MBA Program” lists, while the Occupational Therapy program at Valpo’s CoNHP has been featured on the “Best Occupational Therapy Program” list.

“Our graduate programs reflect Valparaiso University’s deep commitment to academic excellence and real-world impact,” said Eric W. Johnson, Ph.D., provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Our mission is to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and ethical grounding they need to lead in a rapidly changing world. These recognitions affirm not only the quality of our programs, but also the meaningful ways our graduates are advancing their careers and serving their communities.”

Earlier this year, Valpo’s MBA program earned a place on U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Online MBA Programs” list, as well as Princeton Review’s “Top 50 Online MBA Programs.” The College’s dedication to public good, exemplified in its “triple-bottom line” or “people, planet, profit” approach to education also earned it the number four spot in Washington Monthly’s ranking. Learn more about those accolades on the Valpo News and Stories page.

“This recognition is a proud moment for our College of Business and our MBA program,” said Matt Luth, Ph.D., dean of the College of Business. “It highlights the quality of our faculty, the dedication of our students, and our commitment to providing a transformative graduate business education that prepares our graduates to excel as ethical and effective business leaders.”

Earlier in the school year, the College of Business successfully maintained its AACSB accreditation, signifying its commitment to continual improvement and accountability. Valpo’s MBA program exemplifies this through its new Managing Emerging Technology course, equipping students with the tools needed to navigate artificial intelligence in an ethical way.

The Occupational Therapy Doctorate (OTD) program at Valparaiso University is a recent addition to CoNHP’s offerings, having received accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education in December of 2025. The program will celebrate its first two graduates in May—marking the beginning of efforts to address a major need in health care both in the Region and beyond.

“Being recognized on a ‘best program’ list really highlights all the amazing work being done in our Occupational Therapy program, and in the College of Nursing and Health Professions,” said Elizabeth Gmitter, Ph.D., PT, M.S, dean of CoNHP at Valparaiso University. “Our students are on track to become exceptional leaders in an industry in need of young professionals, and our dedicated faculty and staff are doing a wonderful job of preparing them for those roles.”Students aren’t waiting for graduation to make a difference in the lives of local residents. Occupational therapy students have teamed up with the College of Engineering to improve the lives of local children with disabilities in the GoBabyGo program, and they also support the annual CarFit event that helps older drivers improve the safety and comfort of their vehicles.