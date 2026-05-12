Valparaiso University Reports Over 98% Graduate Outcomes Rate in Job Market and Continuing Education

Valparaiso University’s latest data on the class of 2025 reveals a 98.1% graduate outcomes rate across colleges, meaning students were employed or enrolled in graduate school within nine months of graduation. This success metric stands in contrast to the national average of 86% in 2024, as reported by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, further proving the high value of a Valpo education in today’s marketplace.

“These rates are a testament to the quality of our programs, and the dedication of our faculty, staff, and students in achieving remarkable outcomes,” said Eric Johnson, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “They affirm our belief that the world always needs more Valparaiso University graduates.”

The College of Arts and Sciences saw a 97.5% placement rate, an increase of 6.4% from the class of 2021. Those students are earning an average starting salary of $51,234. The College has had a number of exciting initiatives this year that are keeping the Valpo education on the cutting-edge. The new AI practitioner certificate is keeping students on the forefront of emerging technologies, the master of organizational leadership program is preparing professionals that will guide their professional field, and the master of social work public safety certificate is taking the lead on a national conversation.

The College of Business is enjoying a 98% placement rate, compared to a 95.3% rate from the class of 2021 and an average starting salary of $62,688. Projects like the whiskey brand launch with Journeyman Distillery ensure that our students have the practical experiences to go along with the technical knowledge needed to thrive in business. Those looking to extend their current qualifications need look no further than Valpo’s College of Business either, as this year, the College’s online MBA program has been named one of the best in the nation by U.S. World and News Report.

The College of Engineering continues to enjoy enormous success with a 100% placement rate for the fourth year running, and a 99.1% placement rate in 2021. The average, employed 2025 graduate is making an average starting income of $80,122. This year’s graduates and graduates for years to come are set to continue that success, with groups like the Valpo Satellite Team putting their work to real-world use, and support for projects like 3D printing alternatives letting students explore their passions.

Finally, the College of Nursing and Health Professions (CoNHP) has gone from a 95.8% graduation rate in 2021 to a 97.9% rate in 2025, with an average starting income of $71,562. CoNHP at Valpo is always working to stay on top of current healthcare needs, like how our recently accredited Occupational Therapy Program is meeting a huge demand in the Region and beyond. Our students aren’t waiting to graduate to make a difference, however, and projects like GoBabyGo continue to change lives in the Valpo community.

In addition to the outcomes above, the 2025 report also revealed a 100% placement rate for students in Christ College — the Honors College and a 98.1% placement rate among the University’s student-athletes.The 2026 commencement ceremony will include a 9 a.m. ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Business graduates, followed by a 2 p.m. ceremony for the College of Engineering and College of Nursing and Health Professions. Both events will be streamed live on the Valparaiso University Youtube channel.